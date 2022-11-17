Teck Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 2,547,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

