Teck Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 2,547,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.
Institutional Trading of Teck Resources
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.