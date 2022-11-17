TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Patrick Zammit Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Zammit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.36. 171,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,222. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,363,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

