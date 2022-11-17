Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) vs. VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Head to Head Survey

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -338.37% -101.42% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 1 10 0 2.91 VectivBio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $16.46, suggesting a potential upside of 585.90%. VectivBio has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.16%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than VectivBio.

34.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and VectivBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.11) -0.59 VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats VectivBio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

