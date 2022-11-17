Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04. 119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.4949 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

