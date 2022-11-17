Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Aziz Mottiwala Sells 6,857 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,857 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $121,506.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TARS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 81,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $438.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.