Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Aziz Mottiwala Sells 6,857 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,857 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $121,506.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TARS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 81,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $438.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

