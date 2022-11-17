Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 184,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,497. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $257.17. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.