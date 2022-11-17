Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 3.6%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 15,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 587,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.