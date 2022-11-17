Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TRGP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,116. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

