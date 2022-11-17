Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID) Director Thomas Craig Liston Buys 50,000 Shares

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) Director Thomas Craig Liston purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,963.25.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

TSE GRID opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$42.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

