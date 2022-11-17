Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. Tangible has a total market cap of $47.72 million and approximately $36.06 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00008782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.46447299 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $94.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

