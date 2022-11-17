TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €9.30 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.30 ($9.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.04) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.64) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.79) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TEG stock opened at €6.94 ($7.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €5.64 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of €27.06 ($27.90). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.