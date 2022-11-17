Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

