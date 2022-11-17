Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.45 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

