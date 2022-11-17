Synlogic, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of SYBX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 60.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 110.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

