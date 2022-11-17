Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Sylogist Trading Up 2.3 %
CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33.
About Sylogist
Featured Articles
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.