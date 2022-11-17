Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Sylogist Trading Up 2.3 %

CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

