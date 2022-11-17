Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $2.25

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

