Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $2.25

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.