Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $2.25

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.
Taboola.com Price Performance
Taboola.com stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
