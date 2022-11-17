Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Surrozen Stock Performance
SRZN stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $10.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
