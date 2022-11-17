Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Surrozen Stock Performance

SRZN stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 757,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

