Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,801 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

