Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $1,962,750.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72.

On Thursday, September 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04.

On Monday, September 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.