Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Shares Up 0.2%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.34. 579,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 566,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.30.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0484 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

