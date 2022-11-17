Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $274,511.49 and $33.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010354 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00238572 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073247 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $69.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

