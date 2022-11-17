Strike Hits Market Cap of $35.60 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Strike has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and $1.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for $10.35 or 0.00062182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00566543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.43 or 0.29510295 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,440,449 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

