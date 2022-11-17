Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares comprises 0.1% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $22.63. 185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.46. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

