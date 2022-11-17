StockNews.com Upgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to “Hold”

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
KPTI stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $430.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.