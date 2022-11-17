StockNews.com Upgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to “Hold”

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $430.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 591,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

