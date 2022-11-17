StockNews.com Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Hold

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Valvoline Stock Down 4.2 %

VVV traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 2,529,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,228. Valvoline has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Valvoline by 87.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,812,000 after buying an additional 60,036 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

