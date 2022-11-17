StockNews.com Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Hold

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Valvoline Stock Down 4.2 %
VVV traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 2,529,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,228. Valvoline has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.36.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
