StockNews.com Lowers FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

