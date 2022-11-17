StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

