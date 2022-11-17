StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.45 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

