StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

CNET opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

