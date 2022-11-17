StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
CNET opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.39.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
