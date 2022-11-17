StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Verastem stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

