StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 0.6 %

ULBI opened at $4.66 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

