StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 0.95. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

