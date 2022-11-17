StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %
SBFG stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
