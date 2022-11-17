StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SBFG stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 306,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 151,418 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

