StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.