StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
