StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.