Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $87,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.