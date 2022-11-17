Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.
Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $87,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SYBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.