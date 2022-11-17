Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Up 6.9%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 729% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Stingray Group Stock Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Stingray Group

(Get Rating)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.