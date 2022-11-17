Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.98.

STLC traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.04. 275,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

