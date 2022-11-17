Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 16,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

