Steem Hits Market Cap of $63.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $63.92 million and $5.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00348397 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023332 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00119164 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00789774 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00626203 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005943 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00233854 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
