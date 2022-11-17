Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 1,028,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 573,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 106,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

