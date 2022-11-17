Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 1,028,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 573,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 106,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

