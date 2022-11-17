Status (SNT) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Status has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $72.57 million and $2.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00236788 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02108674 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,236,024.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.