Status Reaches Market Cap of $72.97 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $72.97 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.79 or 1.00000699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010822 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00237002 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02108674 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,236,024.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.