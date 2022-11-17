STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $127.00 million and $1.94 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00566664 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.93 or 0.29516584 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

