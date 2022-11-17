Starname (IOV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $813.84

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Starname has a market capitalization of $712,536.27 and $813.84 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

