Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.93. 14,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 139,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

