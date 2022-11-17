STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 122,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,713. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

