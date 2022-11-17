ssv.network Hits Market Cap of $82.85 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $82.85 million and $2.10 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ssv.network has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.28 or 0.00049937 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00566924 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29530174 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
