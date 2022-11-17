SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives $299.17 Average PT from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.82) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($2.94) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

SSP Group stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

