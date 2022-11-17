SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.